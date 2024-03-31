Mitchell ready for all-rounder’s role at Chennai Super Kings

CHENNAI: After starting his year on the sidelines for New Zealand during the Australia series owing to a long-standing foot injury, all-rounder Daryl Mitchell has begun the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on the right note.

Back in December, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) went all out for the Black Caps player, who was eventually roped in by the franchise for a whopping Rs 14 cr, the costliest player in the team this season. “CSK is a very successful franchise and I’ve got very close mates who are part of this team. It felt awesome that everything worked that night. I’ll be wearing yellow this season and it feels really special,” said Mitchell during an interaction with the media in Chennai.

Thanks to another New Zealander, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell doesn’t have to open the innings. Instead, he proves to be a handful in the middle order. “Playing in the middle order is never the same; each innings is different, and that’s something I pride myself on – that I can adapt to different situations and work out ways to extend partnerships and put pressure back on the bowlers,” opined Mitchell.

Mitchell had a blistering World Cup campaign in 2023, becoming the first batter to score two centuries against India in a single edition. All that success came into play when CSK bid for him at the IPL auction. Mitchell usually steps out to bat after the top order and takes on the role of an aggressor, or sometimes he sticks out there and steadies the innings. This versatility is another key factor that could come in handy for the defending champion. “It doesn’t worry me where I bat in the order; I’m a competitor at heart, and that drives me. Whatever role I play, I’d try to contribute and win games for the team,” he added.

He can prove to be a great asset for CSK with the ball as well, especially in the middle overs if some of the frontline bowlers has a rough day, by pitching in a couple of overs. Given that he was used by captain Ruturaj Gaikwad in the previous game against Gujarat Titans, the medium pacer can add his prowess with the ball as well. “I’m an all-rounder and fully fit as well. And I’m sure Rutu will use me when he needs to. So, my job is to bat in the middle order and offer some overs to help balance out the whole 20 overs,” he said.