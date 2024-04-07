MI clinches its first win of the season against DC by 29 runs

CHENNAI: Mumbai Indians clinch their first win of the season and defeat the Delhi Capitals by 29 runs at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

Romario Shepherd, who stunned everyone with the bat in the first innings, scalped the wicket of David Warner, who got out for just 10 runs. But that didn't stop the DC batters, as Prithvi Shaw and Abishek Porel built an 88-run partnership to keep the game alive.

Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah did what he is always good at and dismissed in-form Prithvi Shaw with a toe-crushing yorker. And in the 14th over, he got the wicket of Abishek Porel, who scored 41 runs.