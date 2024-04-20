LSG vs CSK Match Analysis: LSG’s lethal opening pair dominates CSK with a commanding victory

CHENNAI: The opening pair of Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul outclassed the Chennai Super Kings as the Lucknow Super Giants breezed past the five-time champion side by 8 wickets to register its fourth win of the season, equalling CSK, at the Ekana Stadium on Friday.

After putting CSK to bat, the home team got off to a good start with the ball, as Mohsin Khan dismissed the out-of-form Rachin Ravindra for a duck. The Kiwi's numbers started dipping after a promising start to the season. His last five scores were 0, 21, 15, 12, and 2.

Just three overs after Rachin’s dismissal, Yash Thakur’s magnificent outswinger snagged CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad. The ball danced away at the last moment to get him out for 17 runs.

Another surprise move from CSK this season was sending Ravindra Jadeja to No. 4. And it worked out pretty well for the men in yellow, as he was the top scorer of the team with 57 runs off 40 balls (4x5, 6x1).

The main reason behind this decision could be the fact that CSK lost two early wickets in the powerplay, and sending Jadeja might help them save Shivam Dube for the later part of the game.

But Dube didn’t face many balls against the spinners and got out on Marcus Stoinis’s short ball.

In the 18th over, Moeen Ali smashed three sixes off Ravi Bishnoi’s over - and got out trying to go for the fourth - to set things up for MS Dhoni.

The thunderous reception for Dhoni continued at Lucknow. He paid the faithful back with an explosive innings, smashing three boundaries and two sixes to finish on a high for CSK to set 177 as the target.

In the second innings, all the criticisms regarding LSG’s top order not firing were answered with the bat by the opening pair of Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul.

The duo added 134 runs, the highest so far this season.

But Mustafizur Rahman managed to get the better of de Kock by dismissing him for 54 runs. However, Nicholas Pooran played a quickfire 23 runs off 12 balls to ease the chase for the home team.

Rachin Ravindra and Sameer Rizvi’s poor form might pose a challenge for CSK in the upcoming games. These two teams face each other the next game too, but this time in Chepauk on April 23.

CSK has won all of its home games so far this season, and will be keen to keep this record.