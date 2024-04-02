KKR’s match against Royals set to be rescheduled

KOLKATA: Kolkata Knight Riders’ home IPL match against Rajasthan Royals on April 17 is set to be rescheduled after the local police expressed its inability to provide adequate security due to Ram Navami celebrations on that day, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has informed the BCCI.

Bengal is also set to vote on April 19 in the first phase of the seven-phase general elections. The voting in Kolkata will take place on June 1. “Since the match is coinciding with Ram Navami and a portion of security is already deployed for elections, it won’t be possible for us to provide adequate security for the match on April 17,” Kolkata Police has stated in a letter to CAB president Snehasish Ganguly. The CAB has suggested that the match be advanced either by a day (April 16) or pushed back by 24 hours to April 18. “Yes, the CAB has informed us that local police has asked for rescheduling of the date and the matter is being looked into. We haven’t yet decided on the new date,” a senior BCCI official said.