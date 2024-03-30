Kiwi Rachin takes flight at Super Kings

CHENNAI: After showcasing his prowess in Indian conditions during the recently concluded World Cup, Rachin Ravindra has dazzled for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the ongoing IPL, providing his team with explosive starts.

The southpaw destroyed the Bengaluru bowlers in the season opener by scoring 37 off 15 balls (3x4, 3x6) and picked up from where he left off the very next game against Gujarat Titans, smashing 46 off just 20 balls (3x6, 3x6).

With Devon Conway, who was CSK’s highest run-scorer (672 runs) last season, being ruled out with an injury ahead of the season, the young Rachin, who was picked in the auction at a surprisingly meagre amount of Rs 1.84 crore, is already showing signs of being an able replacement at the top.

“It is such big shoes to fill. He (Conway) was like the third-highest scorer last season, and it shows how special that guy is. If I can even do half of what he did, that’d be very good for the team,” said Rachin in a media interaction.

The 24-year-old was a sensation during the World Cup last year, scoring 578 runs at an average of 64.22 and being New Zealand’s top run scorer in the tournament. Having all these records in his nascent career is bound to increase expectations, but the phlegmatic Rachin isn’t looking too far ahead.

“Yeah, it all happened very quickly, and I’ve been lucky to play different tournaments around the world. I’ve been playing for New Zealand for two and a half or three years and have only been opening for them in the last six months. So, it’s really important for me to understand my game and contribute to my team,” said Rachin while speaking about his journey from World Cup to the IPL.

Despite IPL being a completely different challenge from what he went through last year in India, the youngster can count on the wealth of experience of his fellow Kiwis in CSK’s dressing room to help him understand the local conditions better.

“CSK environment is a bit more relaxed. Yes, it is nice to have fellow New Zealanders with me in the team. But not just them; even all the other players are very supportive, and it does not feel like a hierarchy. You can have a chat with Fleming, Hussey, MS (Dhoni), and Rutu (Ruturaj) anytime you want,” he added.

The term “role clarity” always comes up when people talk about the way CSK operates. The way we have seen other team players shine when they come for CSK is the best example of it, be it Shivam Dube, Ajinkya Rahane, and many others.

Divulging his thoughts on this, Rachin said, “The role clarity depends on what your game is. And there won’t be talk about strike rates or numbers. Every player in the team plays differently, and it is just about understanding your game and contributing to the team’s needs.”