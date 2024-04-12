It's in my muscle memory: Suryakumar on his audacious shots

NEW DELHI: The world's number one T20 batter, Suryakumar Yadav attributed the audacious array of shots he played against Royal Challengers Bengaluru to ''muscle memory'' and constant practice at nets. Suryakumar dazzled with a 19-ball 52 studded with four sixes and five fours to help Mumbai Indians chase down RCB’s 197-run target in just 15.3 overs.

''I just try to play the field. I practice these shots. It is in my muscle memory,'' Suryakumar said after MI's seven-wicket win in the IPL on Thursday night.

Asked about his favourite shot in the match against RCB, he said, ''I think all the shots. The slice over point was my favourite.'' Suryakumar was playing in his second match of this IPL after recovering from a sports hernia surgery.

''It is always good to be back in Wankhede. Joining the squad was great. Mentally I was here, just physically in Bangalore (for recovery at NCA).

''Coming at Wankhede, chasing 200, if there is dew it is important to take a chance. We wanted to finish early for the net run rate,'' said the 33-year-old.

Asked about Jasprit Bumrah's five-wicket haul, Suryakumar said, ''It is always good to have Jasprit by your side. It has been 2 to 3 years, have never batted Jasprit in the nets. Either he breaks my bat or my foot.'' On Ishan Kishan who make 69 off just 34 balls, he said, ''That's what we have told him. Just go out and enjoy. His intent has been great. He is enjoying the fruits.'' Later in an interview with 'JioCinema', Suryakumar said whenever he came out to bat he would try to see how he could change the course of the game.

''I think about the shots I play beforehand, because I have practiced all of them during the nets. I try to make sure that I bat according to the situation of the game. If the game is progressing slowly, then I think of how I could possibly speed it up.

''Whenever I go into bat, I always try to see how I can change the game and how I can control it with my abilities,'' he said. On MI's performance so far, he said, ''I think the train was always on track, it just took a while to get going. It’s fine, we’re coming back and have found our rhythm. ''It feels great to have won two games in a row at the Wankhede. It gives us great confidence and has improved the team’s atmosphere as well.'' Former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson said sky is the limit for Suryakumar when he’s batting at his best.

''When his mind’s free, he just lets loose. The sky is the limit for him when he’s batting like that. He can hit them and does hit them all around the ground,'' said Watson.

''When he’s in the type of form like he showed tonight, the poor bowlers, no one can bowl anywhere. ''He’s got an incredible awareness of the field but then the skill to be able to manipulate the ball into those gaps, it’s freakish stuff. The Mumbai Indians are very lucky to have him.''