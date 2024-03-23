IPL2024: Punjab notches their first win against Delhi

CHENNAI: “New Stadium New Beginning” said Punjab Kings skipper Shikar Dhawan at toss, and they sure did in the opening game as southpaw Sam Curran shined with the bat for Punjab Kings to start their IPL campaign on a winning note as they successfully chased down the target of 175 set by Delhi Capitals at the Mullanpur stadium on Saturday.

In what was looking as a easy win for Punjab, 19th over of Khaleel Ahmed turned tides as he scalped two wickets and most importantly the wicket of Sam Curran. But in the end, Liam Livingstone ended the proceedings with a six at deep mid-wicket for Punjab to defeat Delhi by four wickets

Brief scores: Delhi Capitals 174/9 lost to Punjab Kings 177/6