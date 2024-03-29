IPL 2024:KKR wins the toss, opts to field first against RCB

CHENNAI: Kolkata Knight Riders wins the toss, opts to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Chinnaswamy stadium at Bengaluru,in what will be the 10th match of IPL at Chinnaswamy on Friday.

With home team winning jinx not breaking this season even after nine games, Kolkata Knight Riders will be desperate to knock Bengaluru down, given the success they had in the past against RCB at their home ground.

RCB will look to continue their winning streak going and expect star batters like Glenn Maxwell, Faf Du Plessis and Rajat Patidar to step in with the bat.

The return of Mitchell Starc in Chinnaswamy will be a good battle to see how the Australian will perform after being expensive in the first game against SRH.