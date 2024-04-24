IPL 2024: 'We're not trying to find a quick fix', says Fleming as CSK seeks 'right combination'

CHENNAI: The unavailability of key players has left Chennai Super Kings (CSK) change in the action plan this IPL season which led coach Stephen Fleming to admit that the team is "trying to find the right combination" noting that they've had to adapt more changes due to mix of unavoidable circumstances.

Throughout the tournament, CSK's equilibrium has been disturbed by injuries to Matheesha Pathirana (hamstring niggle) and Rahane (calf niggle). Additionally, Mustafizur Rahman's absence from CSK's away game against Sunrisers Hyderabad was due to his US visa obligations for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

The decision to drop Rachin Ravindra and the inconsistency of Daryl Mitchell's inclusion in the team, along with changes in the batting order to pair up captain Ruturaj Gaikwad with Ajinkya Rahane at the top, failed to yield the desired results for CSK.

"We're a little bit uncomfortable with some areas. So, we're just trying to find not a quick fix, but we're where players are going to contribute for the back end of this tournament. We've got another change coming up with Mustafizur (leaving) in a couple of games," Fleming said in a post-match presentation.

"So, we're just trying to prepare and get a side that will give us the run home. We've had injuries, we've been a little bit unsettled, but the main thing is getting guys in key areas and in form. That sometimes takes a bit of time. Yes, there has been more change; some were forced upon us and some of it is form," he said.

In Tuesday's home match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Mitchell fell for 11 off 10 balls and Rahane for 1 off 3. In their previous match against LSG in Lucknow. Sameer Rizvi came into bat at no. 6 and was dismissed for a mere 1 run in 5 balls while Rachin opened with Rahane and Gaikwad batted at no. 3.

Mitchell, who was acquired by CSK for Rs 14 crore at the auction, has been shuffled across four different batting positions. He has only accumulated 146 runs in seven innings, with a highest score of 34.

Reflecting on Mitchell's batting order, Fleming said getting the right-hander up the order is more comfortable for him as he has done well for New Zealand while batting at the no. 3.

"There's a lot of pressure. Getting up the order is more comfortable for him. Me putting him down the order in the hitting role wasn't his best position. So, we've looked to rectify that and get him up the order where he has had his best performances internationally. That might take a little bit of time, but the top three need to contribute the majority of runs.

"Ruturaj did that today, so hopefully he can continue his form and the others can pick that up... We're not firing on all cylinders by any means but we're in each game and we're asking teams to play well to beat us. We just got to get a little bit better," said Fleming.