IPL 2024: Ticket sale for CSK vs RR match to begin from May 9

CHENNAI: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) will play the 61st league match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk, on May 12 at 7.30 pm.

The online sale of tickets for the match will begin from 10.40 am on Thursday. The tickets are priced between ₹1,700 and ₹6,000.

Tickets can be booked through the website and from Paytm app and www.insider.in.