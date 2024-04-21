IPL 2024: Tewatia's blistering knock guides GT to win over PBKS by 3 wickets

CHENNAI: Gujarat Titans secured its fourth win of the season on Sunday when they defeated Punjab Kings by three wickets at the Mullanpur Stadium. This is Punjab's fourth consecutive loss at their new home.

The opening pair of Prabhsimran Singh and Sam Curran got off to a great start in the powerplay, smashing three sixes and four boundaries to add 50 runs in 33 balls. But Mohit Sharma got the wicket of Prabhsimran in the fifth over.

After the fall of Curran's wicket in the eighth over, Punjab witnessed a cascade of wickets tumbling, leaving their innings in disarray. The spinners of GT came alive today with Sai Kishore and Rashid Khan leading the way with Sai getting his best IPL figures of 4/33 and Rashid 1/15.

In response, GT batters played a steady innings through the powerplay, scoring 44 runs with a loss of one wicket.

Liam Livingstone led the spin attack of PBKS with his exceptional bowling spell of 2/19. And when his spell was over, Sai Sudharsan looked set to manage the chase on his own until skipper Curran knocked him over with a length ball to make the job hard on the away team.

But the middle order of GT batting unit completed the chase with aplomb as Rahul Tewatia's quickfire 36-run knock, helped them cross the line with five balls to spare.