IPL 2024: Surya's efforts go in vain as KKR defeats MI by 24 runs

CHENNAI: Kolkata Knight riders defeats Mumbai Indians at Wankhede after 12 years by 24 runs in the 51st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday.

It was a tough start for the away team as Nuwan Thushara sent the top-order of KKR back to the dugout, scalping three wickets in the powerplay. At the end of six overs, KKR had 57 runs with the loss of four wickets.

But Venkatesh Iyer and Manish Pandey added 83 runs to their partnership to help KKR set a good total on board after losing half of their side within seven overs.

In the second innings, MI lost early wickets in the powerplay with their top-order failing to score big once again.

The spin duo of Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy managed to scalp two wickets each and gave away only 22 runs respectively in their spells.

Suryakumar Yadav played a great innings for MI scoring 56 runs off 35 balls (4x6, 6x2), but got out in Andre Russell's full toss delivery.