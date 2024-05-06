IPL 2024: 'Sunil Narine has been the Player of the Season up to this point', says Graeme Smith

LUCKNOW: After Sunil Narine played a vital hand in Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) thrashing Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 98 runs to go on top of the table for IPL 2024, former South Africa captain Graeme Smith thinks the all-rounder has undoubtedly been the Player of the Season in the competition so far.

At the BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium on Sunday night, Narine crashed 81 off 39 deliveries as KKR made an imposing 235/6. He then took 1-22 in his four overs to help KKR get its eighth win of IPL 2024 by bowling out LSG for 137.

“Whatever plan Lucknow had coming into this game, it didn’t show. They bowled length, half-volleys, and Narine was able to put them all around the ground. Once he gets momentum in his innings and he settles, he’s so dangerous.

“He’s coming off a lot of confidence through good performances this season, and no doubt whatsoever, he’s been the Player of the Season up to this point,” said Smith on JioCinema after the match.

Brett Lee, the former Australia fast-bowler, was impressed with KKR pacer Harshit Rana’s spell to dismantle LSG chase alongside spinner Varun Chakaravarthy, who took 3-30. “He obviously did a great job, didn’t he? He picked up 3 for 24 in 3.1 overs, his economy was great, but it was his aggressive way of bowling. He bowled some real good bumpers, he bowled on a good line and length, and also showed that he has a good change of pace, to go along with it also.”

KKR were also helped by seam-bowling all-rounder Ramandeep Singh who hit an unbeaten 6-25 at the end and even took a hair-raising catch of Arshin Kulkarni by running 21 meters from cover and timed his dive well to complete a stunning grab.

“It’s brilliant… Ramandeep, 25 from 6, one four, three sixes, how good is that? Just to finish, it was a brilliant innings and he finished strong, with power all around the ground. To walk in and have the ability to do that at the end of the innings is a supreme talent,” stated Smith.