IPL 2024: SRH's batting blitz continues, DC need 267 runs to win

CHENNAI: In a stunning display of dominance with the bat, the thumpers of Sunrisers Hyderabad launched a ferocious assault against Delhi bowlers with a mammoth total of 266 runs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday.

The SRH batters went all in from the start as they posted the highest ever runs scored in the powerplay by scoring 125 runs. Travis Head smashed joint fastest fifty in just 16 balls. He was partnered alongside Abhishek Sharma who got out after smashing 46 runs off just 12 balls (2x4, 6x6).

Kuldeep Yadav was the one changed the course of the game by picking 4 wickets. The wicket of Travis Head, who smashed 11 fours and 6 sixes, slowed down the run rate.

In the end, Shahbaz Ahmed smashed 59 runs to help SRH cross the 250-run mark.