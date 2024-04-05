IPL 2024: SRH wins the toss, opts to bowl against CSK

CHENNAI: Sunrisers Hyderabad wins the toss, decides to bowl first against Chennai Super Kings in an exciting battle at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday.

Both teams will look to come out on top as they come into this game suffering a loss. Chennai fell short against Delhi, and Hyderabad lost to Gujarat.

With Mustafizur Rahman and Matheesha Pathirana missing out on the game, CSK went for Moen Ali, Maheesh Theekshan and Mukesh Choudhary as their replacement for this game.

SRH will look to repeat the historic feat that they achieved against the Mumbai Indians in the same venue. With the likes of Heinrich Klaasen, Abhishek Sharma, and Travis Head firing up its batting strength, it will be interesting to see CSK’s tactics against these players.

Ruturaj Gaikwad-led CSK, after suffering its first defeat, will look to make amends and come on top in a venue that has shown some six-hit slugfest this season. In the previous encounter in Hyderabad MI and SRH recorded 38 sixes in a single game.