IPL 2024: SRH wins by six wickets against CSK

CHENNAI: Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Chennai Super Kings by six wickets to register its second win at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday.

The second innings started with a drop catch of Travis Head by Moen Ali in the first over, which could have changed the way things played out for CSK, as he (Travis) ended up scoring 31 runs. The other opener, Abhishek Sharma, is the star of SRH's batting as he set the tone for its innings, scoring 37 runs off just 12 balls.

Aiden Markram scored 50 runs off 36 balls to emerge as SRH's highest run scorer in the match.

Mukesh Choudhary, who is playing his first match in 15 months, did not have a good outing, as he ended up giving up 27 runs in his first over. Despite some decent spells from Moen Ali and Maheesh Theekshana, they did not have enough runs on board to defend SRH.