IPL 2024: SRH wins by 67 runs against DC

CHENNAI: Sunrisers Hyderabad manages to secure its fifth win of the season by defeating the Delhi Capitals by 67 runs on Saturday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Chasing a mammoth target of 267, Prithvi Shaw smacked four boundaries off the first four balls of the innings, but his effort to make it five in a row didn't work in his favor as the ball found the hands of Abdul Samad to give Washington Sundar his first wicket.

Jake Fraser-McGurk continued his good season by scoring 65 runs of just 18 balls, smacking 5 fours and 7 sixes.

However, the efforts of Rishabh Pant went in vein as they got all out for 199 runs.