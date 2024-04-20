Begin typing your search...

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|20 April 2024 5:43 PM GMT
IPL 2024: SRH wins by 67 runs against DC
Jake Fraser-McGurk walks back to the dugout after his dismissal (PTI)

CHENNAI: Sunrisers Hyderabad manages to secure its fifth win of the season by defeating the Delhi Capitals by 67 runs on Saturday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Chasing a mammoth target of 267, Prithvi Shaw smacked four boundaries off the first four balls of the innings, but his effort to make it five in a row didn't work in his favor as the ball found the hands of Abdul Samad to give Washington Sundar his first wicket.

Jake Fraser-McGurk continued his good season by scoring 65 runs of just 18 balls, smacking 5 fours and 7 sixes.

However, the efforts of Rishabh Pant went in vein as they got all out for 199 runs.

IPLIPL 2024Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers HyderabadSunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi CapitalsKhaleel AhmedRishabh PantPat Cummins
Online Desk

