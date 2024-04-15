Begin typing your search...

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|15 April 2024 3:47 PM GMT
IPL 2024: SRH makes IPL history with record-breaking 287 runs against RCB
Travis Head (PTI)

CHENNAI: Sunrisers Hyderabad makes history by recording the highest total ever in IPL history by scoring 287 runs against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday.

RCB bowlers did not have any answers for the powerhouse in SRH at their home. Travis Head played a blinder of a knock to smash 102 runs off just 41 balls.

After Lockie Ferguson got the better of Head with a loose shot, Heinrich Klaasen took over and smashed seven sixes and two boundaries to continue the raining boundaries at the Chinnaswamy.

IPLIPL 2024RCB vs SRHSRH vs RCBRoyal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers HyderabadSunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers BengaluruVirat Kohli
