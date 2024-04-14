IPL 2024: Salt, Iyer helps KKR defeat LSG by 8 wickets

CHENNAI: Kolkata Knight Riders defeats Lucknow Super Giants for the first time in IPL by 8 wickets at Eden Gardens Stadium on Sunday.

The power-hitter Sunil Narine did not fire up as he was dismissed by Mohsin Khan for just 6 runs. But the batters who did not have a good start to the season performed at their very best in today's game.

The questions regarding poor form have been answered by both Phil Salt and Shreyas Iyer as both built a 100 plus partnership to help KKR secure its victory.