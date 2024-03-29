IPL 2024: 'Sai Kishore did not expect I will go after him off the first ball', says Dube

CHENNAI: Big-hitting all-rounder Shivam Dube, who was the top-scorer for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their 63-run win over Gujarat Titans (GT) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday, felt that left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore didn’t expect him to hit a six on the very first ball from him.

Dube smashed two fours and five sixes in a 23-ball 51 coming at a whopping strike rate of 221.74. His striking innings began by smashing Sai Kishore for consecutive sixes off the first two balls of his innings, which set the tone for him neutralizing GT’s bowlers to good effect.

"This match we won by a big margin, it is really amazing for us. So back-to-back wins especially the third win against Gujarat. So, feels good to beat them again. As I know, I'm much stronger against the spinners and I've played Sai Kishore in the past as well.

"And that ball I was waiting for, he's going to bowl me in the slot and he bowled me in the slot. He did not expect that I'll come on him on the first ball, but I was ready for that. The second one was much more easier for me because he was already down,” said Dube to CSK TV.

He also appreciated the fast start provided by CSK’s openers, especially from young Rachin Ravindra, who a 20-ball 46 to give a rocking start in the power-play. "And I think the start by Rutu and Rachin was amazing. Rachin went after the bowlers in the start, I felt that he's very brave and he's going hard on the bowlers. That's what CSK needs from the openers," said Dube.

Uncapped right-handed batter Sameer Rizvi smashed Rashid Khan for a six on the first ball of his IPL debut, and Dube was left in awe of it. “I think we know Sameer Rizvi can do some big things for CSK. So, we trust him and that was the message – to go after the bowlers from the first ball.”

"And the way he has his talent and the way he has his power…we thought he would definitely go against Rashid off the first ball. And after hitting that six, we felt, oh, that's amazing."

Speaking about the acrobatic catches taken by MS Dhoni and Ajinkya Rahane, Dube said they were amazing in their own ways. "The catch (of Vijay Shankar) was taken by Mahi Bhai and I know he is something different. People tell him he is 42 but I still think he is 32.

"Definitely that was an amazing catch (taken of David Miller), especially from Ajinkya Rahane. We expect him the way he has done his work ethic in the past. I expect the man to give his 100%. I think he's amazing on the field as well. It was like a dream catch," stated Dube.

With two out of two wins from its home matches, defending champions CSK will take on Delhi Capitals in their first away match at the ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Sunday evening.