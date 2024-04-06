IPL 2024: RR wins the toss, opts to bowl first against RCB

CHENNAI: Rajasthan Royals wins the toss, decides to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bengaluru of match 19 of IPL 2024 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur on Saturday.

RR will be in a hunt to extend its winning streak this season, as they won all the three games they played so far. Meanwhile, it has not been a easy campaign for RCB, having won just one out of the four games they played.

RCB need its star players to fire up as the likes Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell and Cameron Green are yet to find their rhythem and get some big runs for the team. The average of these players come up to just 13.25 and a strike rate of 119.5.