IPL 2024: RR wins the toss, opts to bowl first

CHENNAI: Rajasthan Royals wins the toss, decides to field first against Punjab Kings at Mullanpur on Saturday.

RR comes into this game after losing it's first game of the season against Gujarat on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, PBKS are sitting at the eighth position in the points table with two wins under it's belt. The spotlight will be around the youngster Shashank Singh, who has shown his death-over prowess in his short IPL career for PBKS.

The Mullanpur pitch is turning out to be a fast bowlers paradise so far this season. The pacers have the best average in this ground (19.7) with just (7.7) run rate in the powerplay.