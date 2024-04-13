IPL 2024: RR restricts PBKS for just 147 runs

CHENNAI: Punjab Kings manages to score 147 runs against Rajasthan Royals at the Mullanpur stadium on Saturday.

After being put to bat first, PBKS faulted in its batting as Avesh Khan struck early to dismiss Atharva Taide.

Then the spinners did the job for RR, with Yuzvendra Chahal picking up the wicket of Prabhsimran Singh and Keshav Maharaj scalping two wickets in his spell.

The first six of the game came in the 15th over, with Jitesh Sharma taking on Chahal to give some hope for PBKS.

But in the end, Liam Livingstone added 21 runs, and impact player Ashutosh Sharma played a quick-fire 31-run knock to give something to defend for the PBKS bowlers.



