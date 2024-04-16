IPL 2024: RR edge KKR in a nail-biting finish as Buttler's ton seals the win

CHENNAI: Jos Buttler smashes his second ton of the season and helps Rajasthan Royals to stay in the top spot by chasing down 223 runs in a thrilling final ball finish at the Eden Gardens on Tuesday. With this win, RR equals its own record of highest run chase which they did back in 2020.



Throughout the second innings, the game looked like it was on KKR's side with Varun Chakravarthy and Harshit Rana picking up two wickets each. In the middle stint, Riyan Parag fired up with his brief 34-run knock off just 14 balls, but got out by Harshit Rana.

The power hitter Rovman Powell, smashed 26 runs of just 13 balls to set the tone for RR.

But the impact player (Buttler) has proven why he is one of the greatest T20 player, scoring 107 runs off just 60 balls to complete the chase with just two wickets in hand.