IPL 2024: RR beats PBKS by 3 wickets

CHENNAI: Rajasthan Royals claimed its fifth win of the season when they defeated Punjab Kings by three wickets at the Mullanpur Stadium on Saturday.

Chasing a mere target of 148 runs, the RR batters started off well with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Tanush Kotian adding 56 runs to the first wicket partnership.

But the South African pacer, Kagiso Rabada dismissed both Jaiswal and Sanju Samson which completely changed the course of the game.

With 38 runs required in the last three overs, Shimron Hetmyer played a blinder of a innings scoring 27 runs off just 10 balls to hand over RR their win.