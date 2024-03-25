Begin typing your search...
IPL 2024: RCB wins toss, opts to field against PBKS
Both the teams have kept an unchanged playing XI for the game.
BENGALURU: Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bowl in the Indian Premier League match against the Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings here on Monday.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Faf du Plessis (capt), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Alzarri Joseph, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal.
Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Johnny Bairstow, Prabhsmran Singh, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar.
