IPL 2024: RCB wins toss, opts to field against PBKS

Both the teams have kept an unchanged playing XI for the game.

ByPTIPTI|25 March 2024 1:41 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-03-25 13:54:29.0  )
Shikar Dhawan and Faf du Plessis

BENGALURU: Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bowl in the Indian Premier League match against the Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings here on Monday.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Faf du Plessis (capt), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Alzarri Joseph, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal.

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Johnny Bairstow, Prabhsmran Singh, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar.

IPL 2024CricketRCBRoyal Challengers BengaluruPBKSPunjab KingsIndian Premier LeagueRCB vs PBKS
PTI

