IPL 2024: RCB wins the toss, opts to field first against LSG

CHENNAI: Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in match 11 at Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday. RCB won the toss, decided to bowl first.

In the head-to-head battle between these two teams, RCB leads by 3-1.

Playing in front of the home crowd, RCB will be looking to claim its second victory. But despite its decent run, the batting unit of RCB need to step up. Till now, the only batters who showed great form for the team is Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik.

The overseas top-order of RCB, Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell will be looking to display the heriocs which they did against the same Lucknow last year.

After securing its first win in the previous game, Lucknow would want to continue the winning ways.