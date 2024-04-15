Begin typing your search...

IPL 2024: RCB wins the toss, opts to bowl against SRH

In the head-to-head battle between these two teams, SRH leads by 12-10 against RCB.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|15 April 2024 1:33 PM GMT
CHENNAI: Royal Challengers Bengaluru wins the toss, decides to bowl against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday.

RCB need a win to boost the team's morale after a disasterous start to the season. The dependancy on few batters and no reliable bowler has been the main problem for the team.

Meanwhile, they are up against a side which has a powerhouse of spikers with the likes of Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen and Abdul Samad. It will be a himalayan task for the RCB bowlers to go against them, especially in Chinnaswamy.

Online Desk

