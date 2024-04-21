IPL 2024: RCB wins the toss, opts to bowl against KKR

CHENNAI: Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the toss, decided to bowl first against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens on Sunday.

RCB are in desperate need of a victory today, with just two points from seven games so far this season. Another defeat will make the team's qualification hopes slim to none.

But they are up against a fierce Sunil Narine, whose scintillating century last game and lethal bowling form have ignited KKR's campaign.

In the previous outing between these two teams, KKR thrashed RCB by seven wickets at Bengaluru to become the first team to win an away game this season.