IPL 2024: RCB wins the toss, opts to bowl against GT

CHENNAI: Royal Challengers Bengaluru wins the toss, decides to bowl against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

RCB is coming into this game after successfully defending a 207-run target against the powerhouse SRH. But they need a Himalayan effort from now on to go into the top four. They are up against the Titans, who have eight points from nine games and need a win to float in the mix.

Meanwhile, it won't be easy for them as the middle order of RCB is coming alive, especially after the last game with Rajat Patidar's 50 (20) and Cameron Green's 37 (20) efforts coming in a winning cause.

GT will need help from its pacers, as they have been leaking runs and not up to par. But their spin attack looks formidable, with Rashid Khan, Sai Kishore, and Noor Ahmed being consistent.