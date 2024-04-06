IPL 2024: RCB sets a target 184 runs against RR

CHENNAI: After being put to bat first, Royal Challengers Bengaluru managed to secure 183 runs at the end of 20 overs against Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur on Saturday.

RCB's opening pair of Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli recorded a 125 run partnership to help the away team get a good start in the first innings.

Virat Kohli, the orange cap holder, became the first player to score a century this season.

Virat Kohli scores his eighth IPL century for RCB off 67 balls against Rajasthan Royals. This is his ninth hundred in all forms of T20 cricket.