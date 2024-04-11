IPL 2024: RCB secures 196 runs against MI

CHENNAI: Royal Challengers Bengaluru, at the end of 20 overs, manages to score 196 runs against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

MI got the perfect start as Jasprit Bumrah dismissed the in-form Virat Kohli for just three runs. And that made Will Jacks step into the field for the first time for RCB. The debutant, started off great, scoring two boundaries in the beginning, but couldn’t capitalise on his start as he got dismissed by Akash Madhwal.

Rajat Patidar saved the day for RCB in the middle over stint as he managed to secure 50 off just 26 balls alongside Faf du Plessis.

Dinesh Karthik, who stayed at the crease till the end to live up to his end of the bargain, scoring 53 runs off 23 balls to help RCB finish the innings on a high.

Glenn Maxwell’s poor form continues as he got out for a duck by Shreyas Gopal, who came in for Suryakumar Yadav.



