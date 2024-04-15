IPL 2024: RCB fell short of 25 runs against SRH

CHENNAI: Royal Challengers Bengaluru fell short of just 25 runs in the hunt for chasing a record-breaking against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Chinnaswamy stadium on Monday.

Chasing a humongous target of 288, RCB needed a miracle of a innings to even go near the target.

The opening pair of Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli started off great by adding 80 runs to the first wicket partnership.

SRH skipper Pat Cummins shined with the ball for the team by scalping three wickets.

But Dinesh Karthik played a outstanding knock of 83 runs from just 35 balls, but it was not enough to chase the total. But still RCB can be proud of its batting unit to show grit chasing this mammoth target.