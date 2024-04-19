IPL 2024: Rahul, de Kock leads LSG to a 8 wicket win against CSK

CHENNAI: Lucknow Super Giants outclasses the five-time champion Chennai Super Kings by defeating them by 8 wickets at the Ekana Stadium on Friday.

Chasing a target of 177 runs, the opening pair of Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul posted the highest partnership this season by adding 134 runs for their first wicket partnership. After facing lot of criticisms for their opening pair not firing up this season, this 100 plus run stand might boost the LSG dugout for the upcoming matches.

Quinton, who was set to finish the game for LSG, edged the ball of Mustafizur Rahman in the 15th over to get out for 54 runs.

Ravindra Jadeja, once again proved why he is the greatest fielder of the game by leaping towards backward point to take a flier dismissing the skipper Rahul, who scored 82 runs.

Even though this caused a stir in the chase, Nicholas Pooran finished the game with a boundary and six balls to spare.