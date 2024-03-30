IPL 2024: Players to watch out for in Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings clash

LUCKNOW: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will lock horns with Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 11th fixture of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday. Let's take a look at the top five players to watch out for in the clash.

Harpreet Brar In the last match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Harpreet Brar bowled exceptionally well. The spinner grabbed two wickets in his spell of four overs and conceded just 13 runs.





Nicholas Pooran Nicholas Pooran played a brilliant knock in the previous encounter against the Rajasthan Royals at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. The left-hand batter scored 64 runs off 41 balls with the help of four boundaries and four sixes each.





Kagiso Rabada In the last match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Harpreet Brar bowled brilliantly. The right-arm seamer snapped two wickets in his spell of four overs and conceded just 23 runs.





KL Rahul Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul scored a fifty in the last fixture against the Rajasthan Royals at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. The wicketkeeper-batter scored 58 runs from 44 balls with the help of four boundaries and two sixes.





Shashank Singh The young uncapped Indian batter played a quick fire knock against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the last match. The right-hand batter scored 21 runs from just 8 balls which was laced with two sixes and four at a strike rate of 262.5























