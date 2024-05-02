IPL 2024: Players to look at in Hyderabad vs Rajasthan clash

HYDERABAD: In what will be the 50th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) edition, the Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Rajasthan Royals at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday.

As the two teams promise to dish out a thrilling encounter, here’s a look at the key players in either side ahead of the match:





Aiden Markram

Former SRH skipper Aiden Markram scored 32 runs from 26 balls at a strike rate of 123.08 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Hyderabad's previous match in IPL 2024.





Travis Head

Travis Head played a 13-run knock against CSK at a strike rate of 185.71. Even though Head failed to play a fiery knock, he will be the main man in SRH's batting order.









Sanju Samson

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Sanju Samson played a 71-run knock from 33 balls at a strike rate of 215.15. He hammered 7 fours and 4 sixes.









Dhruv Jurel

Jurel played an unbeaten knock of 52 runs from 34 balls at a strike rate of 152.94. He smashed 5 fours and 2 sixes during his time on the crease.









Yashasvi Jaiswal

Recently, Yashasvi Jaiswal scored his maiden century in IPL 2024 and will play an important role in the upcoming match. Jaiswal scored 24 runs from 18 balls at a strike rate of 133.33. He smashed 3 fours and 1 overhead boundary against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).



