IPL 2024: PBKS wins the toss, opts to bowl against SRH

CHENNAI: Punjab Kings wins the toss, opts to bowl first against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Both teams have won two out of the four games played this season and sit in the middle of the table. Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma are doing a good job for the SRH at the start.

PBKS will play their next four games in Mullanpur, and this home stint will be the perfect time for them to capitalise and come on top.