IPL 2024: PBKS wins the toss, opts to bowl against MI

CHENNAI: Punjab Kings wins the toss, decides to bowl first against Mumbai Indians at the Mullanpur Stadium on Thursday.

Both teams are in a desperate stage to get a win under it's belt and are in a similar situation.

In the six games played so far, both teams have picked up just two wins each, with PBKS in eighth and MI in ninth.

With Dhawan missing out due to a niggle, Sam Curran needs to step up and get PBKS back to winning ways.

Mullanpur might not be the best of venues for batters, especially early on in the powerplay, as it has the lowest run rate of just 7.11 in the first six overs.