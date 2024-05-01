IPL 2024: PBKS wins the toss, opts to bowl against CSK

CHENNAI: Punjab Kings wins the toss, decides to bowl against Chennai Super Kings at the Chepauk Stadium here on Wednesday.

Punjab Kings is coming into this game after chasing a record total of 262 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Meanwhile, CSK will look to stretch its home advantage, after defeating SRH by 78 runs.

Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad-led CSK holds an impressive 80% win record at Chepauk. Having won all but one match, they would be looking to pick up important points before they travel to Dharamsala later this week.

CSK will be playing Punjab away from home later this weekend and will aim to win the first contest at home on Wednesday with the yellove support rallying behind the team. With the league well-open and bottom-placed teams picking up wins, it’s all the more important for CSK to win this match at home before traveling.