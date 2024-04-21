IPL 2024: PBKS wins the toss, decides to bat against GT

CHENNAI: Punjab Kings won the toss, decided to bat first against Gujarat Titans at the Mullanpur Stadium on Sunday.

Both teams are placed at the bottom of the points table, with GT in eighth and PBKS in ninth. The new home hasn't favoured the PBKS, as they lost three games in a row at Mullanpur.

But the Sam Curran-led Punjab would be looking to wrap up the home leg with a win against an inconsistent GT.

Both teams have a problem with their top-order batters not performing up to the mark. And Shubman Gill is the only one who scored fifty plus runs in a single game this season.

Meanwhile, the middle-order duo of Shashank Singh and Ashutosh are grabbing the attention of the entire cricketing fraternity with their blitzing performances this season.

The duo added 343 runs together despite playing down the order.

Gujarat Titans, despite starting the season well, haven't been consistent with their performances, which leaves them with a lot of work to do to climb up the order in the points table.