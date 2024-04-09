IPL 2024: PBKS lost to SRH in a thriller by 2 runs

CHENNAI: Sunrisers Hyderabad defeats Punjab Kings by just 2 runs in a last-over thriller at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Pat Cummins dominated the powerplay and restricted PBKS batters to just 27 runs with the loss of three wickets.

However, Sikandar Raza and Sam Curran managed to push 38 runs from their side, but T Natarajan got the wicket of Curran, and Unadkat dismissed Raza to push Punjab into a tough situation.

But the Indian duo of Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma took the game till the last over, and Shashank finished the game with a six, but that wasn't enough to secure the win.