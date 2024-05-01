IPL 2024: PBKS defeats CSK by 7 wickets

CHENNAI: Punjab Kings managed to defeat Chennai Super Kings by seven wickets and 13 balls to spare here at the Chepauk Stadium on Wednesday.

After putting CSK to bat first, the home team struggled to put a big score on the scoreboard thanks to the spinners of PBKS. Both Harpreet Brar and Rahul Chahar managed to scalp two wickets each to restrict CSK for 162 runs.

In the second innings, Jonny Bairstow topped the scoreboard for PBKS, scoring 46 runs off 30 balls.



