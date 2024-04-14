IPL 2024: Pathirana's bowling brilliance leads CSK triumph over MI by 20 runs

CHENNAI: Chennai Super Kings secures its fourth win of the season when they defeated Mumbai Indians by 20 runs at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

MI had the perfect start to their innings, scoring 63 runs in the powerplay without losing a wicket.

But Matheesha Pathirana gave CSK a double breakthrough as he dismissed both Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav in the eighth over.

However, the pair of Rohit Sharma and Tilak Varma added 60 runs to their partnership to gain the rhythm back.

But once again, Pathirana came to the rescue for CSK by taking the wicket of Tilak Varma.

The MI skipper failed to step up tonight as he got out for just 2 runs by Tushar Deshpande.

Rohit Sharma's century goes in vain at the end, as that was not enough to chase the target.