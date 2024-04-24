IPL 2024: Pant leads DC to set a mammoth target of 225 runs against GT

CHENNAI: Delhi Capitals managed to score 224 runs against Gujarat Titans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday.

After being put to bat first, the Delhi batters couldn't capitalise in the initial stages of the game as Sandeep Warrier destroyed the top order. He bowled a fantastic spell of 3/15.

But the left-handed pair of Axar Patel and Rishabh Pant came to the rescue for the home team as they added 113 runs to their partnership. And in the end, Tristan Stubbs played an amazing cameo of 26 runs off 7 balls (4x3, 6x2) to help the skipper Pant, who was there till the end for his team, scoring 88 runs off 43 balls, smacking 4 boundaries and 7 sixes.