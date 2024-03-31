IPL 2024: Pant flies high; CSK need 192 runs to win

CHENNAI: Delhi Capitals sets a target of 192 runs against Chennai Super Kings in Dr. Y.S.Rajashekar Reddy ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium at Vishakhapatnam on Sunday.

Delhi Capitals had a great start in the powerplay, scoring 62 runs, thanks to the push given by David Warner and Prithvi Shaw.

David Warner, who was smashing the CSK bowlers, got out after an outstanding catch in short-third man by Matheesha Pathirana.

Prithvi Shaw, who is playing his first match this season had a good start in his IPL campaign scoring 43 runs off 27 balls, but got out in Ravindra Jadeja’s outside off delivery.

After a slow middle over stint, the skipper Rishabh Pant smashed 51 runs to help Delhi reach this total.