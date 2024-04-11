IPL 2024: MI wins the toss, opts to bowl against RCB

CHENNAI: Mumbai Indians wins the toss, decides to bowl against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

MI will be hoping for a similar outing like they had against Delhi Capitals last Sunday, where they clinched their first victory of the season.

Meanwhile, RCB couldn’t manage to get a win in its last three games.

But the Wankhede pitch might prove to help spinners well, and since 2021, spinners have had an economy rate of just 7.82. Mohammad Nabi’s inclusion in the eleven might help MI’s chances of continuing its winning run.

Cameron Green’s success in the venue might boost his confidence to perform well, as his stint this season hasn’t yielded results for the team.