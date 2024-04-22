IPL 2024: MI wins the toss, decides to bat against RR

CHENNAI: Mumbai Indians wins the toss, decides to bat against Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium on Monday.

Mumbai Indians will be high on confidence right now as they bounced back with three wins in the last four games, after losing three games in a row. But they are up against the table-toppers, Rajasthan Royals who won six out of seven games this season.

Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah and Jerald Coetzee's good form last game might help the away team. But RR would like to end their home leg on a winning note.