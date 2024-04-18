IPL 2024: MI wins a thriller by 9 runs against PBKS

CHENNAI: Mumbai Indians wins by 9 runs against Punjab Kings, who yet again lost a game very close at the Mullanpur Stadium on Thursday.

The bowling duo of Gerald Coetzee and Jasprit Bumrah dominated the powerplay by scalping two wickets each. Rilee Rossouw who was the replacement for Jonny Bairstow got out for just one run.

But when the match seemed completely out of reach for PBKS, the middle-order duo of Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma added a quick 34-run partnership off just 17 balls. The partnership broke when Jasprit Bumrah took the wicket of Shashank.

Despite that, the young Ashutosh, who is having a great season so far, smacked 7 sixes and 2 fours but got out off Coetzee when the team were inching to the target.

Even after loosing nine wickets, Kagiso Rabada kept the game alive till the very end, but his efforts went in vein as he was inch short of his attempt to get that second run in the final over.



