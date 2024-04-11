IPL 2024: MI thrashes RCB, wins by 7 wickets

CHENNAI: Mumbai Indians secured its second win of the season when they managed to cross the line with seven wickets in hand against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

Chasing a target of 197, it was a cakewalk for the five-time champion side as the MI batters went all in against the RCB bowlers.

The opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan added 101 runs to the first wicket partnership, before Akash Deep got the wicket of Ishan.

The impact player, Suryakumar Yadav, created quite an impact for the MI team as he smashed a quick-fire 52 off 19 balls.

This dominant win will give MI a good boost in terms of net run rate, which they desperately need.

Meanwhile, for RCB, they still need to reflect on what is not going their way in terms of combination. Roping Will Jacks did not yield the desired result today. But the English batter scored some decent shots and took the wicket of Rohit Sharma.