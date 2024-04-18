IPL 2024: MI sets a target of 193 runs against PBKS

CHENNAI: Mumbai Indians manage to score 192 runs against Punjab Kings at the Mullanpur Stadium on Thursday.

After being put to bat first, MI had an early blow as Ishan Kishan got out for just eight runs.

But the pair of Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav added 81 runs to their partnership, keeping the scoreboard up and moving.

PBKS skipper Sam Curran got the better of Rohit Sharma in the 12th over, which slowed the run rate for the away team.

After having a poor start to the season, Suryakumar Yadav managed to score 78 runs with seven boundaries and three sixes to get into his rhythm.